Kremer (1-1) earned the victory Sunday in Kansas City, striking out two in five innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks.

Kremer held the Royals scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three singles and a couple of walks. He allowed a single to lead off the sixth and, following an error by Richie Martin that led to a run, Kremer's day ended. It was the second start of the season for the 26-year-old and he has a 3.86 ERA through 9.1 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend against Tampa Bay.