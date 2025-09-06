Kremer left Friday's start against the Dodgers after three innings due to forearm discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander had struck out four and walked one over three scoreless, no-hit innings before exiting.

The Orioles went on to win the game on a walk-off homer by Samuel Basallo, but Kremer's injury overshadowed the rookie's heroics. Per Jake Rill of MLB.com, interim manager Tony Mansolino indicated after the game that Kremer believes the issue is a minor one, but the team will have a better idea whether he'll be able to make his next start after getting imaging done Saturday. Kremer had coughed up 14 runs (13 earned) in eight innings over his prior two outings, so he may have been attempting to pitch through the discomfort since late August.