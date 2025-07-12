Kremer (8-7) earned the win Friday over Miami, giving up three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven batters.

It's hard to ask for a better bounce-back performance than the one Kremer delivered after giving up five runs in 4.1 innings during his previous outing in Atlanta. He never allowed more than one baserunner in an inning Friday, and only one of the four Marlins who reached base against him made it to third. The 29-year-old righty has been fairly inconsistent this year, but with his latest showing, he now owns a 2.17 ERA and 1.00 WHIP alongside a 27:6 K:BB across 29 innings over his last five starts. He's also collected three wins in that span.