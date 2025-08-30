Kremer (9-10) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one over three innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Friday.

Kremer had a terrible first inning for the second outing in a row, as the Giants were able to get to him for four runs in the opening frame. He wasn't able to settle in, giving up two more runs in the second and another run in the third before his exit. Kremer showed promise with a pair of strong starts in mid-August, but he's allowed 14 runs (13 earned) in eight innings over his last two starts to wash out that progress. For the season, he has a 4.52 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 128:40 K:BB through 155.1 innings over 27 appearances (26 starts). Kremer is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Dodgers as the Orioles move to a six-man rotation with the return of Tyler Wells (elbow).