Kremer (2-1) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers as the Orioles fell 7-4. He coughed up five runs on 11 hits and walks over five innings while striking out six.

Nine of the hits were singles and Kremer kept the ball in the park, but the poor result can't be dismissed as just bad luck. The right-hander has given up at least four runs in five of his six starts so far this season, and his 6.67 ERA and 1.58 WHIP through 29.2 innings could put his rotation spot in jeopardy, although Baltimore doesn't seem to have any obvious alternatives at the moment with DL Hall still trying to sharpen his control at Triple-A. Kremer will try to minimize the damage in his next outing, but that could be a tall order as it currently lines up to come next weekend in Atlanta.