Kremer (7-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

It was a solid bounce-back effort from Kremer after he allowed six runs in a loss to Milwaukee in his last outing. While the 27-year-old Kremer's record is impressive, he still sports a mediocre 4.74 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP and 65:19 K:BB through 14 starts (76 innings) this season. His 47 percent hard-hit rate also ranks in the bottom ninth percentile in the league. Still, Kremer has provided some stability in the Orioles' rotation. He's currently in line to face the Cubs on the road this weekend.