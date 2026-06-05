Orioles' Dean Kremer: Progressing in recovery

Kremer (quadriceps) threw a live bullpen session earlier in the week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz noted Friday that Kremer has been progressing well in his recovery from a right quadriceps strain that landed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list in late April. He was transferred to the 60-day IL last Friday, and depending on when he embarks on a rehab assignment, Kremer could be back with the big club in mid-to-late June. Prior to his injury, Kremer had a 4.09 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 11 innings.