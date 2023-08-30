Kremer came away with a no-decision Tuesday in the Orioles' 9-3 win over the White Sox, allowing one run on six hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

A solo homer by Lenyn Sosa accounted for the only damage off Kremer as he delivered his fourth straight quality start, but the Baltimore offense didn't get rolling until after he'd left the mound. The right-hander wraps up August with a 2.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 30.1 innings, giving him plenty of momentum heading into his next start, likely to come on the road early next week against the Angels.