Infante has secured a visa to travel to the United States but has yet to report to camp while being evaluated for the illness he developed during the offseason, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Infante met with team doctors in Miami, but no timeline was provided for the right-hander to arrive at spring training. Once he does join the Orioles, Infante might be too far behind the rest of the team's other relief arms to make a serious run at winning an Opening Day roster spot.