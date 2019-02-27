Orioles' Gregory Infante: Getting checkup with doctors
Infante has secured a visa to travel to the United States but has yet to report to camp while being evaluated for the illness he developed during the offseason, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Infante met with team doctors in Miami, but no timeline was provided for the right-hander to arrive at spring training. Once he does join the Orioles, Infante might be too far behind the rest of the team's other relief arms to make a serious run at winning an Opening Day roster spot.
More News
-
Orioles' Gregory Infante: Spring training arrival delayed•
-
Orioles' Gregory Infante: Reaches deal with Baltimore•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: DFA'd by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Returns to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Called up to majors•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base is weak at the top but offers some interesting options in the middle, as Scott...