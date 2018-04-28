Infante was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Saturday.

The move comes between the games of Saturday's doubleheader with the Royals, as the team made room for Dylan Covey, who is starting Game 2. Infante had a 3.13 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 49 strikeouts across 54.2 innings out of the White Sox bullpen in 2017, but had allowed eight runs on 12 hits and eight walks over nine innings this season.