White Sox's Gregory Infante: Returns to Triple-A
Infante was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Saturday.
The move comes between the games of Saturday's doubleheader with the Royals, as the team made room for Dylan Covey, who is starting Game 2. Infante had a 3.13 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 49 strikeouts across 54.2 innings out of the White Sox bullpen in 2017, but had allowed eight runs on 12 hits and eight walks over nine innings this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Called up to majors•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Scheduled to pitch Monday•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Will throw batting practice Friday•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Dealing with injury•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Part of ninth-inning committee Wednesday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...