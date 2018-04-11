Infante was sent to Triple-A Charlotte following Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Infante had appeared in six games with the White Sox up to this point, allowing eight earned runs in just 4.1 innings of relief. He was a reliable option out of the bullpen for Chicago last season, posting a 3.13 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 54.2 innings, and will look to right the ship at the Triple-A level. The club didn't announce a corresponding move at this time.