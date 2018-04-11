White Sox's Gregory Infante: Optioned to Triple-A
Infante was sent to Triple-A Charlotte following Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Infante had appeared in six games with the White Sox up to this point, allowing eight earned runs in just 4.1 innings of relief. He was a reliable option out of the bullpen for Chicago last season, posting a 3.13 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 54.2 innings, and will look to right the ship at the Triple-A level. The club didn't announce a corresponding move at this time.
More News
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Scheduled to pitch Monday•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Will throw batting practice Friday•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Dealing with injury•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Part of ninth-inning committee Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Summoned back to majors•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...