White Sox's Gregory Infante: DFA'd by White Sox
The White Sox designated Infante for assignment and outrighted him to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Infante has been at Triple-A since the end of April, and the move effectively just removes him from the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old has struggled for both the White Sox and Knights in 2018, with eight runs allowed over nine innings in the majors and 14 runs allowed over 18 innings at Triple-A.
More News
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Returns to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Called up to majors•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Scheduled to pitch Monday•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Will throw batting practice Friday•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Dealing with injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...