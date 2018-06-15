The White Sox designated Infante for assignment and outrighted him to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Infante has been at Triple-A since the end of April, and the move effectively just removes him from the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old has struggled for both the White Sox and Knights in 2018, with eight runs allowed over nine innings in the majors and 14 runs allowed over 18 innings at Triple-A.