Infante was called up to the majors Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Infante is up to replace Danny Farquhar, who is in the ICU in stable but critical condition after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Infante had been up for the White Sox earlier in the season, posting a 16.62 ERA in 4.1 innings, walking 20 percent of batters while striking out just 12 percent.