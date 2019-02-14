Orioles' Gregory Infante: Spring training arrival delayed
Infante has yet to report to spring training from his native Venezuela, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
There is a lot of political unrest in Venezuela right now, delaying the visa process for a number of major leaguers. As a result, it's unclear when Infante will be able to return to the United States. This situation is unlikely to cause a lengthy absence, however.
More News
-
Orioles' Gregory Infante: Reaches deal with Baltimore•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: DFA'd by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Returns to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Called up to majors•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Gregory Infante: Scheduled to pitch Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...