Alberto will serve as the Orioles' leadoff man and draw a start at third base in Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rio Ruiz seems to have re-emerged as the Orioles' preferred starter at third base against right-handed pitching, but Alberto still typically sticks in the lineup for those matchups by shifting over the keystone while Richie Martin moves to the bench. Alberto doesn't offer much power or speed but has been a pillar in the batting-average department this season, maintaining a .320 mark across 392 plate appearances.