Lyles did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on nine hits over seven innings against the White Sox. He struck out two.

Lyles surrendered his only run on a solo homer from outfielder Andrew Vaughn to lead off the game. The righty has been inconsistent lately, recording a solid 3.27 ERA over 33 innings in his last six starts but allowing four runs in two of those appearances. The 31-year-old has pitched drastically better at home with a 2.94 ERA and four home runs allowed in 70.1 innings compared to a 5.85 ERA and 16 home runs allowed in 75.1 innings away from Baltimore.