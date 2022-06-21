Lyles (illness) will start Tuesday against the Nationals, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Lyles was scheduled to start Sunday against the Rays before being scratched due to a stomach virus. The illness has evidently since passed, so he'll take the hill on two extra days' rest.
