Lyles yielded four runs on nine hits over four innings during Friday's win over Boston. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

For the second straight outing, Lyles was charged with four runs and failed to complete at least five innings. He coughed up a two-run double to Enrique Hernandez in the second inning followed by two more runs in the third. Lyles' ERA climbed to 4.61 alongside a 119:45 K:BB through 25 starts. Since the start of July, the 31-year-old is 5-2 with a 4.08 ERA. Lyles is lined up to face the White Sox at home next week.