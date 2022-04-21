Chirinos (face) isn't expected to hit the injured list and is available in an emergency Thursday against the Athletics, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Chirinos was hit in the face by a pitch Wednesday, though it glanced off this shoulder first, allowing him to escape without a serious injury. He's on the bench Thursday while the Orioles wait for his swelling to subside, but he's expected to avoid a long-term absence.