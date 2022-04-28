site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Day off Thursday
Chirinos will sit Thursday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Chirinos will sit after starting the last three games behind the plate. He's hitting just .189/.318/.243 through 14 games. Anthony Bemboom will catch Bruce Zimmermann in his absence.
