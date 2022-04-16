Chirinos went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Yankees.
Chirinos has worked as the Orioles' primary catcher so far with Adley Rutschman's major-league debut delayed by a triceps injury. Through seven games, Chirinos his 3-for-15 with a 4:5 BB:K and a run scored. He should continue to see an edge over Anthony Bemboom for playing time until Rutschman is given the green light to join the big club.
More News
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Saturday•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Day off Sunday•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Making spring debut•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Joins Orioles on one-year deal•
-
Cubs' Robinson Chirinos: Lands on IL•