Chirinos (face) went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Chirinos opened the scoring with a two-run single in the second inning and added another RBI on a groundout in the sixth. He missed Thursday's game against the Athletics after he was hit in the face by a pitch Wednesday. The catcher has posted multiple hits in just two of his 11 games this season, slashing .231/.375/.269 with three RBI and two runs scored through 32 plate appearances.