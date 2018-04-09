Scott was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

The Orioles needed a fresh arm after their bullpen threw nearly 12 innings in Sunday's extra innings win over the Yankees, so Scott will head back to Norfolk while fellow pitching prospect Hunter Harvey joins the big club. Scott allowed one run on on hit and one walk while striking out one batter in 1.2 innings of work Sunday. The 23-year-old southpaw should be back with the big club at some point this season.