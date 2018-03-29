Padres' A.J. Ellis: Contract purchased by Padres
Ellis had his contract purchased by the Padres on Wednesday.
With Austin Hedges locked in as the Padres' primary backstop, Ellis and Raffy Lopez will split duties as the backup. The veteran is better known as a defensive catcher, hitting no better than .238 in any of his previous five seasons, and his limited opportunities will leave him off the fantasy radar.
