Ellis signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

With Austin Hedges locked in as the team's starter behind the dish, Ellis will compete with Rocky Gale and Raffy Lopez for the backup gig. While the 36-year-old is easily the most experienced catcher of the bunch, he's coming off a season during which he hit a lowly .210/.298/.371 in 51 games for the Marlins.