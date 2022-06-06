Morejon (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Morejon began a rehab assignment May 10 and allowed five runs (four earned) in 10.1 innings over seven appearances (two starts). While the left-hander is now healthy, he'll remain in the minors for now. Morejon has big-league experience as a starter and as a reliever, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him join the Padres at some point this year.