Morejon tossed two perfect innings against the Mets on Tuesday, striking out one batter.

Morejon recently completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery and made his first major-league appearance since April 11, 2021. He needed only 18 pitches to retire all six batters he faced, throwing 14 strikes -- including four of the swinging variety. The southpaw will likely work mostly in low-leverage situations for the time being.