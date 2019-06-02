Dickerson (wrist) was activated off the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Dickerson has been out with the right wrist sprain for almost two weeks and will return to the minors after going 3-for-19 with one run and two RBI in 12 games with the Friars. The 29-year-old will look to continue tearing the cover off the ball at El Paso, where he has a 1.055 OPS in 104 plate appearances this season.