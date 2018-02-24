Padres' Alex Dickerson: Dealing with elbow ailment
Dickerson is battling an elbow issue in addition to his back injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson has been recovering from back surgery that he underwent last June, though it appears that he was around full health prior to his elbow injury. The club will likely remain overly cautious with Dickerson and ease him back into play, especially since he hasn't received any game action in almost 16 months.
