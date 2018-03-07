Dickerson was diagnosed with a UCL sprain and will consider his options before deciding upon a course of action, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The next step isn't clear at this point, but there's a chance that Dickerson will avoid having to undergo surgery. The outfielder will likely be sidelined for at least six weeks while recovering from the sprain, and would miss even more time if he happens to go the surgical route. Expect a decision within the next few days. In his absence, Hunter Renfroe and Franchy Cordero are in line to receive more reps.