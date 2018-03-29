Padres' Alex Dickerson: Lands on 60-day DL
Dickerson (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
This is simply procedural, as Dickerson is expected to miss the entire 2018 season after it was announced that he'll undergo Tommy John surgery at the end of March. Shifting him to the 60-day disabled list opens up a spot on the Padres' 40-man roster.
