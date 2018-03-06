Padres' Alex Dickerson: Out through Opening Day
Dickerson (elbow) is expected to be out through Opening Day, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson has been battling an elbow injury all spring and isn't making the expected progress. He continues to be monitored by team doctors and his return timetable is unclear. Dickerson's absence limits the Padres' bench outfielder competition to Hunter Renfroe, Franchy Cordero, Matt Szczur, and Travis Jankowski.
