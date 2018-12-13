Dickerson (elbow) inked a minor-league deal with the Padres on Thursday.

Dickerson has spent the past few seasons within the Padres' system, though he failed to play in 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring. He should be fully operational for spring training as the 28-year-old aims to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. In 84 games with the big-league team in 2016, he slashed .257/.333/.455 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI.

