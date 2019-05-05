Dickerson is in the lineup, hitting fifth and playing left field against the Dodgers on Sunday, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.

Dickerson has seen action off the bench in two games since he was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Friday, and he'll draw his first start of the season for this contest against the Dodgers. The 28-year-old was slashing .360/.462/.593 with five homers in Triple-A before getting called up.