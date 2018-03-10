Padres' Alex Dickerson: Will try rehabbing elbow sprain
Dickerson will proceed with the rehab route instead of undergoing Tommy John surgery on the UCL sprain in his left elbow, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
This remains a wait-and-see operation as Dickerson is still a few weeks away from participating in drills and will likely be sidelined from game action until the beginning of May while building the elbow back up to speed. In the event that the elbow fails to show any improvement, Dickerson will then undergo Tommy John surgery, which would end his 2018 season but give him enough time to get ready for next year. Either way, expect him to open the season on the disabled list.
