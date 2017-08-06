Padres' Hector Sanchez: Exits with apparent head injury
Sanchez was removed from Saturday's game in the third inning after he was hit in the face mask by a foul ball.
Sanchez had gone 0-for-2 at the plate he was replaced behind the plate by Luis Torrens. He will likely undergo concussion testing in order to yield a more firm diagnosis, though it appears the early exit was a precautionary measure by the team. Saturday's start was his first since July 29, as Austin Hedges has reassumed primary catching duties.
More News
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Heads back to bench role•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Receives breather Wednesday night•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Stays hot with RBI double•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Out of starting nine Saturday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Will continue to start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...