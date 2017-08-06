Sanchez was removed from Saturday's game in the third inning after he was hit in the face mask by a foul ball.

Sanchez had gone 0-for-2 at the plate he was replaced behind the plate by Luis Torrens. He will likely undergo concussion testing in order to yield a more firm diagnosis, though it appears the early exit was a precautionary measure by the team. Saturday's start was his first since July 29, as Austin Hedges has reassumed primary catching duties.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast