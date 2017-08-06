Sanchez was removed from Saturday's game in the third inning after he was hit in the face mask by a foul ball.

Sanchez had gone 0-for-2 at the plate he was replaced behind the plate by Luis Torrens. He will likely undergo concussion testing in order to yield a more firm diagnosis, though it appears the early exit was a precautionary measure by the team. Saturday's start was his first since July 29, as Austin Hedges has reassumed primary catching duties.