Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over San Francisco.

The veteran backstop punished his former club yet again, going yard for the second time in as many starts against the Giants. Sanchez has flashed some power since returning from the disabled list, homering four times in 25 at-bats. While the recent surge has been impressive, he'll return to a bench role when Austin Hedges (concussion) returns to action Monday against the Rockies.

