Padres' Hector Sanchez: Goes yard again Sunday
Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over San Francisco.
The veteran backstop punished his former club yet again, going yard for the second time in as many starts against the Giants. Sanchez has flashed some power since returning from the disabled list, homering four times in 25 at-bats. While the recent surge has been impressive, he'll return to a bench role when Austin Hedges (concussion) returns to action Monday against the Rockies.
More News
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Starts, homers again•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Smacks clutch home run Saturday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Serves as designated hitter Tuesday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Starts at first Sunday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Activated from DL•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Continuing rehab at Triple-A•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...