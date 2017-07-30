Sanchez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With the Padres activating Austin Hedges (concussion) from the 7-day disabled list Sunday and immediately returning him to the lineup, Sanchez's run of regular playing time behind the plate should come to an end. Sanchez has been a useful option in two-catcher leagues for much of July with a .283 average, four home runs and 11 RBI on the month, but his fantasy value will take a substantial hit now that Hedges is healthy again.