Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

A couple errors in the fifth extended the inning, and Sanchez made Philadelphia pay with a two-run homer which put the Padres ahead 8-2. It was his eighth home run of the season. Sanchez was hit in the mask by a foul ball earlier this month and he hasn't played much since, but it would seem he's safely out of the woods with that issue.

