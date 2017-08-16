Padres' Hector Sanchez: Smacks two-run homer in win
Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.
A couple errors in the fifth extended the inning, and Sanchez made Philadelphia pay with a two-run homer which put the Padres ahead 8-2. It was his eighth home run of the season. Sanchez was hit in the mask by a foul ball earlier this month and he hasn't played much since, but it would seem he's safely out of the woods with that issue.
More News
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Used as pinch hitter Sunday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Exits with apparent head injury•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Heads back to bench role•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Receives breather Wednesday night•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Stays hot with RBI double•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...