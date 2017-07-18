Padres' Hector Sanchez: Starts, homers again
Sanchez started and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rockies on Monday.
Austin Hedges (concussion) was expected to return to the lineup, but he was a late scratch after experiencing lingering concussion issues, opening the door for Sanchez to start his third consecutive game behind the dish. The veteran backstop has taken advantage of the opportunity, hitting a homer in each of his past three contests. It's tough to gauge how long he will continue to start for the Padres based on the unpredictable nature of Hedges' injury, but if the latter is forced to go on the disabled list, then Sanchez would gain value in two-catcher formats, especially considering the power binge he is currently on. As for Tuesday, Luis Torrens is getting the start in place of Hedges.
