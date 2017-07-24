Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

Sanchez's slugging percentage has ballooned all the way up to .597 in 71 plate appearances thanks to an 11-for-28 stretch with six extra-base hits since July 15. If the catcher keeps hitting like this, it will be hard to take him out of the lineup even when Austin Hedges (concussion) returns from the DL.