Padres' Hector Sanchez: Will continue to start
With Austin Hedges (concussion) being placed on the disabled list Tuesday, Sanchez will serve as the Padres' starting catcher in the interim.
Hedges was experiencing lingering concussion symptoms over the past few days, so the Padres decided to let their starting catcher mend on the 7-day concussion DL. This opens up a short-term window of playing time for Sanchez, who has thrived at the plate with three home runs over his previous three starts. Luis Torrens will spell the veteran backstop -- like he did Tuesday -- but Sanchez should see the majority of starts for however long Hedges remains sidelined, giving the switch-hitting catcher temporary value in two-catcher leagues.
More News
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Starts, homers again•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Goes yard again Sunday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Smacks clutch home run Saturday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Serves as designated hitter Tuesday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Starts at first Sunday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Activated from DL•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....