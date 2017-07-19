With Austin Hedges (concussion) being placed on the disabled list Tuesday, Sanchez will serve as the Padres' starting catcher in the interim.

Hedges was experiencing lingering concussion symptoms over the past few days, so the Padres decided to let their starting catcher mend on the 7-day concussion DL. This opens up a short-term window of playing time for Sanchez, who has thrived at the plate with three home runs over his previous three starts. Luis Torrens will spell the veteran backstop -- like he did Tuesday -- but Sanchez should see the majority of starts for however long Hedges remains sidelined, giving the switch-hitting catcher temporary value in two-catcher leagues.