The Padres reinstated King (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list prior to his start Saturday against the Red Sox.

King landed on the injured list in late May with a right shoulder thoracic nerve impingement. He resumed pitching in minor-league games last weekend but was met with struggles, coughing up six earned runs on four hits, a walk and an HBP while striking out five batters over 3.1 innings. Despite his poor results, the Padres liked what they saw from him enough to feel comfortable activating him after just one rehab outing. He'll now be welcomed back to the majors by a Red Sox offense that has posted a .734 OPS since the All-Star break. Sean Reynolds was optioned to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.