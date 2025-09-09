The Padres reinstated King (knee) from the injured list ahead of his start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

King has been limited to just one start in the majors since May 18 due to problems with his right shoulder and, more recently, left knee. Now that both injuries are no longer an issue, he'll rejoin the Padres' rotation and get to face a D-backs offense that has managed just a .670 OPS over its last 15 games. Alek Jacob was optioned to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.