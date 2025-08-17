King (knee) said Friday that he hopes to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible Aug. 26, MLB.com reports.

King missed approximately two and a half months due to a pinched nerve in his shoulder before he made his return from the 60-day injured list last weekend. The right-hander covered just two innings in his start against the Red Sox last Saturday before landing back on the shelf Thursday due to left knee inflammation. King said the knee injury was a byproduct of ramping up too quickly while he was rehabbing the shoulder injury, but he doesn't believe that the setback will keep him out for long. Even so, King will likely need to resume throwing off a mound and facing hitters within the next few days to have a realistic chance at returning from the IL before the end of August.