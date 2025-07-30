King (shoulder) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment, likely with Triple-A El Paso, this weekend, Marty Caswell of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday that King felt good after tossing 40 pitches in a sim game Monday, and the next step for the right-hander appears to be a minor-league outing. King's last game action took place May 18, so he might need multiple rehab appearances before he's ready to return to San Diego's rotation. That said, King declared himself "100 percent" and pain-free following the sim game, and he approached his usual velocity while throwing his full arsenal of pitches during the session, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, so he may not be as far away as pitchers who have missed that much time tend to be. An early-to-mid-August return isn't out of the question.