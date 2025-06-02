King said Sunday that he has begun playing light catch and has shown incremental improvement in his recovery from a right shoulder injury, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

King is dealing with a pinched nerve in his throwing shoulder and suggested that he expects to return from the injured list within weeks rather than months. However, Padres manager Mike Shildt indicated King is in the early stages of recovery, so a clear timeline on the right-hander's return may not be available until he's further along in the rehab process.