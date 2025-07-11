Padres' Michael King: Completes bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
King (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
King was originally slated to throw a "touch and feel" bullpen session, but the team instead termed it a full session. There hasn't been an exact timeline for his return to the mound, but both King and the team have suggested early to mid-August is realistic.
