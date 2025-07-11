default-cbs-image
King (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

King was originally slated to throw a "touch and feel" bullpen session, but the team instead termed it a full session. There hasn't been an exact timeline for his return to the mound, but both King and the team have suggested early to mid-August is realistic.

