The Padres placed King on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation.

The right-hander was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday due to shoulder stiffness, and he'll miss at least two more turns through the rotation due to the injury. King will be eligible to be reinstated June 6, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to return to the big-league mound at that point. Thanks to King's injury, Stephen Kolek should be able to stick in San Diego's rotation a bit longer, even with Yu Darvish (elbow) nearing a return from the IL.