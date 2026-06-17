Padres' Michael King: Lasts 4.1 innings Tuesday

King (4-6) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals after allowing three runs on five hits and three walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out one and hit a batter.

King posted a quality start in his previous outing against the Reds on June 10, but he struggled in this one and couldn't even get out of the fifth inning. The 31-year-old right-hander has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last five starts, posting a 6.41 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 26.2 innings over that stretch. He's tabbed to make his next start at home against Atlanta next week.